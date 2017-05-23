Some musicians cancel concerts after ...

Some musicians cancel concerts after Manchester blast

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has shaken the music world, with some artists cancelling upcoming gigs and others planning to go ahead as scheduled. Blondie cancelled a Tuesday night concert in London "as a mark of respect for the victims of the terrible attack" at the Manchester Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i... 5 hr concerned res 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Tue Pepe 10
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) Tue Fitus T Bluster 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... Mon BPT 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) May 20 Superfly 43
News Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07) May 20 Will Dockery 2
News Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual... May 19 Christian Taliban 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC