Some musicians cancel concerts after Manchester blast
The suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has shaken the music world, with some artists cancelling upcoming gigs and others planning to go ahead as scheduled. Blondie cancelled a Tuesday night concert in London "as a mark of respect for the victims of the terrible attack" at the Manchester Arena.
