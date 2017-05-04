'SNL' Mocks 'Morning Joe' Awkward Ten...

'SNL' Mocks 'Morning Joe' Awkward Tension, Kellyanne Conway

Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat turned up the heat -and awkward tension- as "Morning Joe" stars Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough for this week's cold open of "Saturday Night Live." The real co-hosts of the morning show announced their engagement earlier this week.

