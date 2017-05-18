'SNL' finale has Baldwin's Trump sing...

'SNL' finale has Baldwin's Trump singing and 'The Rock' running for POTUS

"SNL" brought back Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump as well as many of the characters from his White House to open its season finale Saturday night. The NBC variety show referenced itself by having Baldwin's Trump, as well as Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway, Scarlett Johansson's Ivanka Trump and others in the administration sing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at a piano to open the show.

Chicago, IL

