'SNL' finale has Baldwin's Trump singing and 'The Rock' running for POTUS
"SNL" brought back Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump as well as many of the characters from his White House to open its season finale Saturday night. The NBC variety show referenced itself by having Baldwin's Trump, as well as Kate McKinnon's Kellyanne Conway, Scarlett Johansson's Ivanka Trump and others in the administration sing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at a piano to open the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Superfly
|43
|Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|2
|Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Defeat Maxine wal...
|3,849
|Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &...
|May 18
|Qtown Brown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC