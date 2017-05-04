Sir Elton John will 'never retire' de...

Sir Elton John will 'never retire' despite health issues

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Sir Elton John was forced to cancel a number of upcoming shows after a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection. Photo / AP Although the 70-year-old singer was forced to cancel a number of upcoming shows after a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection landed him in intensive care for two days last month, Barlow believes John will never stop working.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brain Tumor? Nope, a Worm (Nov '08) 2 hr Dan 202
News Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09) 4 hr 2 Dogs 7,358
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... 5 hr Hoosier Hillbilly 10
News Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ... 6 hr Finest in Tupelo 4
News Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Preps 'Cathar... 10 hr JenniferMunn 1
News Bon Jovi Leads Hot Tours Tally With $31M Earned... 11 hr BJ Fan 1
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... 18 hr Ranger 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC