Sir Elton John will 'never retire' despite health issues
Sir Elton John was forced to cancel a number of upcoming shows after a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection. Photo / AP Although the 70-year-old singer was forced to cancel a number of upcoming shows after a rare and potentially deadly bacterial infection landed him in intensive care for two days last month, Barlow believes John will never stop working.
