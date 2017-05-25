Sir Cliff Richard settles row with So...

Sir Cliff Richard settles row with South Yorkshire Police over home raid

Sir Cliff Richard and South Yorkshire Police have settled a legal fight which started when the singer sued the force, and the BBC, following reports naming him as a suspected sex offender, a High Court judge has been told. Lawyers told Mr Justice Mann at a hearing in London on Friday that Sir Cliff and force bosses had come to terms.

Chicago, IL

