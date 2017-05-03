Singer John Legend meets with Louisia...

Singer John Legend meets with Louisiana lawmakers

Singer-songwriter John Legend visited the Louisiana Capitol to advocate for a rewrite of the state's criminal sentencing laws. Legend spoke to a House judiciary committee Wednesday and met with Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration and lawmakers to talk about the legislative effort to overhaul the state's criminal justice system.

