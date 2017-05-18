Sinead Wooding death: Man, 26, and woman, 27, charged

Phone calls, dinner, and an awkward HUG: How fired FBI director James Comey was 'unsettled' by interactions with Trump and was left 'disgusted' after embrace from President at ceremony EXCLUSIVE: How Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell warmly chatted to his fans outside sold-out show before committing suicide 'within an hour of coming off stage' Wrap your outfits in SOCKS, cling wrap liquid makeup and put shoes in shower caps: The genius packing tips to keep your luggage perfectly organised Luxury Italian shoe firm Gianvito Rossi is accused of refusing to give Serena Williams a celebrity discount because 'the company did not want African American women to wear its shoes' Four Duggar sisters sue Arkansas city and a magazine who 'revealed their identities after they told police they had been molested by brother Josh' Diet not working? Just meditate: Study reveals mindfulness helped people ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.