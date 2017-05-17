Shock death of rock legend at 52
ROCK legend Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died aged 52. Bumbery said in a statement that Cornell's wife Vicky and family were shocked by what had happened and would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. "They would like to thank fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time," the statement said.
