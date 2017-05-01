Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debutin...

Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles channel

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 5 hrs ago, titled Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles channel.

SiriusXM satellite radio said Tuesday it will debut a channel devoted to the Beatles later this month, achieving a long-sought dream to highlight the music of the pop music legends. The Beatles Channel launches May 18, a week before the band's newest archival project is released: a box set keyed to the 50th anniversary of "Sgt.

Pasquali

Since: Dec 09

1,368

Location hidden
#1 2 hrs ago
Meh..
Chicago, IL

