Rock legends Kiss cancel Manchester Arena concert
American rock band Kiss have pulled out of their upcoming concert at Manchester Arena, but said "in light of recent events, a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence". The group, known for the white face paint worn on stage by members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, was due to perform on May 30 as part of their KISSWORLD tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|44
|"The Surreal Life"...featuring Maven (Jun '06)
|19 hr
|little gurl
|2
|The worst idea the Beatles ever had
|Fri
|Declining Popularity
|1
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|Fri
|Declining Popularity
|2
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Thu
|T Bone
|3
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|Thu
|vuk
|2
|Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i...
|Thu
|Mississippi
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC