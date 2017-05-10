Review: Rogue + Jaye debut 'Pent Up' is graceful, expressive

Review: Rogue + Jaye debut 'Pent Up' ...

15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Zach Rogue and Courtney Jaye express themselves just fine on their debut, sprinkling "Pent Up" with a little indie dust over a graceful mix of pop, country and folk. Rogue has released a handful of albums with San Francisco band Rogue Wave since 2003, from near-solo lo-fi to more polished efforts.

