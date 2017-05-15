Review: Rap-metal heroes Linkin Park ...

Review: Rap-metal heroes Linkin Park take a U-turn into pop

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Hold onto your tattoos, Linkin Park fans: The L.A.-based metal-rap genre-benders have followed up arguably their heaviest album " 2014's "The Hunting Party" " with something so different than that it may give listeners whiplash. On the band's seventh studio album, the 10-song "One More Light," one of America's biggest alternative rock bands has turned unapologetically and positively pop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Manilow wins icon award; says coming out ... 18 hr Village People 1
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 18 hr Village People 2
News Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret... 18 hr Village People 80
News 150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08) Mon RICK 12,899
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... Mon Princess Funny Fe... 16
News Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi... Sun CowDonna Is A Hag 1
News Culture becomes something new when it's all sho... Sun Conjob 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC