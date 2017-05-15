Review: Rap-metal heroes Linkin Park take a U-turn into pop
Hold onto your tattoos, Linkin Park fans: The L.A.-based metal-rap genre-benders have followed up arguably their heaviest album " 2014's "The Hunting Party" " with something so different than that it may give listeners whiplash. On the band's seventh studio album, the 10-song "One More Light," one of America's biggest alternative rock bands has turned unapologetically and positively pop.
