Review: Maroon 5's PJ Morton thrives on new solo album

16 hrs ago

PJ Morton may be the keyboardist for pop-rock band Maroon 5, but he returns to his New Orleans musical roots on his new solo album. Morton, who joined Adam Levine and friends in 2012, meshes an easy-flowing sound of contemporary soul with gospel elements on "Gumbo."

