Review: Blondie's 'Pollinator' buzzes with fun hooks, guests
Joan Jett joins the band on opener "Doom or Destiny," one of the few tracks written by Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein, but its thump sets the right tone. "Long Time," penned by Harry and Devonte Hynes , is a "Heart of Glass" offshoot and mentions the Bowery, the home of club CBGB where Blondie was an early performer along with the Ramones, Patti Smith and Television, to name a few.
