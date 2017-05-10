Remember some of the best and worst o...

Remember some of the best and worst of the UK's Eurovision entries

Read more: Bury Times

From Bucks Fizz to Daz Sampson, the UK has offered its neighbours in Europe some interesting delicacies across the 61-year history of the Eurovision song contest. Ahead of Saturday night's finale, we take a look at the UK's most successful and most tragic attempts at wooing the continent in the competition.

