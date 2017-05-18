Reaction to the death of rocker Chris Cornell
"Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11)
|48 min
|Harrisson
|3,844
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Hampden Hon
|4
|Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &...
|4 hr
|Qtown Brown
|4
|Ted Nugent Wants Those On Welfare To Forfeit Ri... (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Brain Cancer
|44
|Ozzy Osbourne Summer Tour With Zakk Wilde, Blas...
|17 hr
|Deeznutz
|1
|Obama Campaign Taps Springsteen, Freeman (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Russell Crowe
|64
|Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Barack Obama: 'You'... (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Flynn Firing
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC