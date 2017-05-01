Radiohead to release OK Computer deluxe version on 20th anniversary
The deluxe release will also include a notebook containing 104 pages of frontman Thom Yorke's "library of scrawled notes" and will be available on June 23 - the same day as their Glastonbury headline performance. The British rock group announced the news on Tuesday following weeks of mysterious build-up in which posters appeared in cities around the world and a short teaser video was posted online.
