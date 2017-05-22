Police alert after - explosion' hits ...

Police alert after - explosion' hits Manchester Arena during Ariana Grande gig

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

Witnesses reported hearing a "huge bang" at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig and police have warned people to stay away from the area. Greater Manchester Police tweeted: "Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... 17 hr BPT 1
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) 20 hr Fitus T Bluster 5
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) May 20 Superfly 43
News Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07) May 20 Will Dockery 2
News Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual... May 19 Christian Taliban 2
News Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11) May 19 Defeat Maxine wal... 3,849
News Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &... May 18 Qtown Brown 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC