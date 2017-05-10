Patti LuPone shades Madonna, calls her a 'movie killer'
The venerable actress had some harsh words for the material girl during her Tuesday night appearance on "Watch What Happens Live." She cut loose after a caller inquired as to whether she and Madonna had ever discussed their "two iconic performances as Evita."
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &...
|7 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|14 hr
|GreenLight
|4
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|13
|Scott Stinson: Michael Jackson & Bubbles: The U... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Blank
|6
|Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A...
|Tue
|Fundiementally ill
|14
|Kingfisher County Sheriff s Office warns of men... (Aug '16)
|May 8
|Go GWP
|3
|Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15)
|May 8
|Pregnant women
|26
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC