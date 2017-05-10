Niall Horan feels the nerves as he prepares for solo Summertime Ball performance
One Direction's Niall Horan has said he is feeling nervous about performing at Wembley Stadium for the first time as a solo artist at Capital's Summertime Ball. Niall launched his solo career in September last year with debut single This Town, while his fellow bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmember Zayn Malik have also embarked on separate musical endeavours.
