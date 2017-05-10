New American Writers Museum narrates ...

New American Writers Museum narrates Great American Story - Sat, 13 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The American Writers Museum, seven years in the making, is an endeavor even the most daring author might shy from: How, on a single floor of an office building, do you tell the story of centuries of American language? The museum's curators wanted the broadest possible concept of writing, one that includes not just novels, memoirs and poetry, but screenplays, journalism, rap lyrics, advertising slogans and even stand-up comedy. Prince and Tupac Shakur are represented along with Harper Lee and Thomas Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16) Fri Archie Bunker 14
News Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07) Fri Extreme Genius 14
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... Thu What a Waste 1
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Thu concerned res 6,618
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Thu mortcola 53
News Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &... Thu RETIRED 3
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... Thu Parden Pard 15
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC