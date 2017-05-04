New a Saturday Night Fevera cut finds director John Badhama s film stayina alive 40 years on
John Travolta as Tony Manero practices for a night in the discos. John Badham was a young director with dozens of credits in television but only one feature film when he landed the gig to make “Saturday Night Fever,” a movie that thanks to his steady instincts, a standout performance by a young John Travolta, and a smash-hit soundtrack by the Bee Gees became not just an icon of the '70s disco scene but an all-time classic of cinema as well.
