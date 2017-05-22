More than 620,000 beat midnight deadl...

More than 620,000 beat midnight deadline to apply for General Election vote

More than 620,000 people applied to register to vote in the General Election on the final day before the deadline. A high-profile push by politicians and celebrities saw 612,543 people use the online form and 9,855 resort to pen and paper to get their applications by midnight on Monday.

Chicago, IL

