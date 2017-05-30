Miley Cyrus 'more cautious' after terror attack at Ariana Grande's gig
A bomb was detonated after Ariana's gig at Manchester Arena earlier this week, leaving 22 people dead and over 50 injured and Miley, 24, admitted it has affected her own security plans. Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: "Now I see that I need to know that I'm around a lot of people and to protect myself and protect everyone that's here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|14 hr
|supernovazwicky
|142
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|23 hr
|Spotted Wee
|25
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|Wed
|dikhead
|3
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|Tue
|T Bone
|4
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Barack Obama: 'You'... (Oct '14)
|May 29
|Bon Jovi
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC