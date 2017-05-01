Metallica replaces cover band's stolen gear
FEBRUARY 12: Metallica perform onstage as part of Citi Sound Vault, a new live music platform curated exclusively for Citi cardmembers, at Hollywood Palladium on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. OREGON: A Metallica cover band distraught after its equipment was stolen has been able to return to stage after a gift from surprise benefactors -- the metal legends themselves.
