Meat Loaf reminisces about 'Bat Out of Hell' ahead of Toronto musical launch
Meat Loaf gestures during an interview for "Bat Out of Hell - The Musical'" in Toronto on Monday, May 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn TORONTO - "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the biggest selling albums in music history, but Meat Loaf says his rock opus was more of a slow burn with critics out of the gates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow wins icon award; says coming out ...
|14 hr
|Village People
|1
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|14 hr
|Village People
|2
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|14 hr
|Village People
|80
|150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|RICK
|12,899
|Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A...
|Mon
|Princess Funny Fe...
|16
|Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi...
|Sun
|CowDonna Is A Hag
|1
|Culture becomes something new when it's all sho...
|Sun
|Conjob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC