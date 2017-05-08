Man who helped drug addicts headed to prison for drug ring
In this Jan. 28, 2009, file photo, Harold "Hal" Miller sits in a van as he listens to a homeless man while preparing census forms for homeless people in Camden, N.J. Miller, who helped homeless addicts get drug treatment while working as a program coordinator at a shelter partly funded by rock star Jon Bon Jovi, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, May 8, 2017, for overseeing a drug ring that sold heroin and crack cocaine, after he pleaded guilty Feb. 1, 2017, to conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute.
