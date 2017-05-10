Madonna: My kids are my greatest achi...

Madonna: My kids are my greatest achievement

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The 58-year-old singer - who has 20-year-old daughter Lourdes, 16-year-old son Rocco, and adopted children David and Mercy, both 11, and four-year-old twins Esther and Stella - might be a chart-topping pop megastar, but the blonde beauty has said being a mother is the one thing she is proud of above all else as she took to Instagram on Sunday to wish a happy Mother's Day to her own late mother. Posting a photo of herself as a baby with her mother, the 'Like A Virgin' singer said: "The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! Happy Mother's Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08) 2 hr RICK 12,899
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... 8 hr Princess Funny Fe... 16
News Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi... Sun CowDonna Is A Hag 1
News Culture becomes something new when it's all sho... Sun Conjob 1
News Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14) Sun Ranger 3
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Sat Gravy Train 6
News Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07) May 12 Extreme Genius 14
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC