Lucie Jones gives 'stunning' performance in bid to regain Eurovision crown
Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones has graced the Eurovision stage in a bid to claim the UK's first victory in the competition in 20 years. The Welsh-born singer performed Never Give Up On You as the 18th act in Saturday night's grand finale at the Kiev International Exhibition Centre in Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Ranger
|3
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|10 hr
|Gravy Train
|6
|Louisiana AG: We Have a Problem with Illegal Im... (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Archie Bunker
|14
|Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07)
|Fri
|Extreme Genius
|14
|ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ...
|Thu
|What a Waste
|1
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|May 11
|concerned res
|6,618
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|May 11
|mortcola
|53
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC