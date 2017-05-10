Lucie Jones gives 'stunning' performa...

Lucie Jones gives 'stunning' performance in bid to regain Eurovision crown

15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones has graced the Eurovision stage in a bid to claim the UK's first victory in the competition in 20 years. The Welsh-born singer performed Never Give Up On You as the 18th act in Saturday night's grand finale at the Kiev International Exhibition Centre in Ukraine.

