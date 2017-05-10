Louis Tomlinson to join America's Got...

Louis Tomlinson to join America's Got Talent?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The former Spice Girls singer is currently embroiled in a hectic divorce from her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, and bosses of the American talent competition are reportedly eyeing the 25-year-old former One Direction singer as her replacement should she be too "stressed out" to continue with her position on the judging panel. A senior network executive claimed: "There are growing calls for Mel to be replaced by Louis immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08) 2 hr RICK 12,899
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... 8 hr Princess Funny Fe... 16
News Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi... Sun CowDonna Is A Hag 1
News Culture becomes something new when it's all sho... Sun Conjob 1
News Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14) Sun Ranger 3
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Sat Gravy Train 6
News Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07) May 12 Extreme Genius 14
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC