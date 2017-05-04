Legend of 1977 Grateful Dead show at ...

Legend of 1977 Grateful Dead show at Cornell lives on

The Grateful Dead performed thousands of concerts, none acclaimed quite like their May 8, 1977, show at a Cornell University field house on a freakishly snowy night. Revered by Deadheads and honoured by the Library of Congress, the Barton Hall show is back in the psychedelic spotlight on its 40th anniversary.

