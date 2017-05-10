Kelly Clarkson To Be A Judge On The New Look American Idol?
It seems what goes around really does come around as Kelly Clarkson looks set to appear as a judge on the very show that kick-started her career - American Idol. The defunct show - which ended its 15-season run on Fox in 2016 - looks set to be revitalised with a new judging line-up including former winner of the show, Clarkson.
