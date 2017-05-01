Katy Perry turns heads in red, celebr...

Katy Perry turns heads in red, celebrities embrace avant-garde at Met Gala

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KDXY-FM Jonesboro

On a night when celebrities can let loose on their fashion choices, pop princesses and Hollywood actress took it up a notch in the avant-garde department at New York's Met Gala on Monday. The 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute ball was themed "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarA ons: Art of the In-Between," an homage to highly structured creations of the Japanese designer and her avant-garde label.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ... 4 hr Illusion 2
News Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ... 10 hr Pasquali 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May 14 hr Things Phart 1
News Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15) 21 hr Billy Ray Cyrus 10
News Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08) Mon Abell 148
News Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame Sun Mississippi River 3
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) Apr 29 Prrrrrdiddy 52
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC