Katy Perry turns heads in red, celebrities embrace avant-garde at Met Gala

On a night when celebrities can let loose on their fashion choices, pop princesses and Hollywood actress took it up a notch in the avant-garde department at New York's Met Gala on Monday. The 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute ball was themed "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarA ons: Art of the In-Between," an homage to highly structured creations of the Japanese designer and her avant-garde label.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.