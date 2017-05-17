Katie Price: I did not enjoy my 1 mil...

Katie Price: I did not enjoy my 1 million wedding to Peter Andre

Katie Price says she did not enjoy her wedding to singer Peter Andre as she admitted the 2005 event ran up a bill of almost A 1 million. The Loose Women regular, 38, said she did not even get to see the full spectacular after it was organised by OK! magazine.

