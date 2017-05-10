John Legend's daughter never watches TV

Sequoyah County Times

The 'All of Me' musician and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their daughter Luna into the world 12 months ago, and admits they haven't introduced her to "entertainment" of any kind just yet, although she has started to take an interest in her parents' mobile phones. John said when talking about the projects he chooses now he's a father: "I will probably do a few more things that are kid-friendly, but I'll still make music for grownups.

Chicago, IL

