Jewel reveals life as a homeless kid
Before becoming a Grammy-nominated artist, Jewel grew up so poor in Alaska that she had nowhere to live and resorted to shoplifting. "I was a homeless kid who was stealing," Jewel said this week at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas.
