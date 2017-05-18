Jeremy Corbyn rocks up on Wirral Live...

Jeremy Corbyn rocks up on Wirral Live stage for festival campaign speech

He appeared in front of a reported 20,000 people at the Wirral Live music festival who were waiting for the headline set by the Libertines. Great to speak at Prenton Park to this incredible crowd about Labour's transformational manifesto that will deliver #ForTheMany .

