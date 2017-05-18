Jeremy Corbyn rocks up on Wirral Live stage for festival campaign speech
He appeared in front of a reported 20,000 people at the Wirral Live music festival who were waiting for the headline set by the Libertines. Great to speak at Prenton Park to this incredible crowd about Labour's transformational manifesto that will deliver #ForTheMany .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|Sat
|Superfly
|43
|Bryan Ferry's Dylan Covers Record: Advancedesque (Jan '07)
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|2
|Angie Bowie: Me and David admitted our bisexual...
|Fri
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Maxine Waters: 'The Tea Party Can Go Straight t... (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Defeat Maxine wal...
|3,849
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 18
|Hampden Hon
|4
|Quakertown amphitheater to offer Blood, Sweat &...
|May 18
|Qtown Brown
|4
|Ted Nugent Wants Those On Welfare To Forfeit Ri... (Dec '12)
|May 18
|Brain Cancer
|44
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC