Jenna Dewan Tatum reveals romance with Justin Timberlake
The stunning brunette beauty has long been rumored to have romanced the pop superstar following his break-up from Britney Spears in March 2002. Jenna went on the road with Justin as a back-up dancer on his 2003 tour and she has now admitted that her friendship with Justin developed into a short-lived romance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|RICK
|12,899
|Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A...
|8 hr
|Princess Funny Fe...
|16
|Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi...
|Sun
|CowDonna Is A Hag
|1
|Culture becomes something new when it's all sho...
|Sun
|Conjob
|1
|Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Ranger
|3
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Sat
|Gravy Train
|6
|Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07)
|May 12
|Extreme Genius
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC