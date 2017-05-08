Jay Z, Chili Peppers to headline Mead...

Jay Z, Chili Peppers to headline Meadows Festival in NYC

The rapper is the top-billed act for this September's Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York. The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gorillaz are also listed atop the lineup.

