Janet Jackson teases announcement
The 50-year-old singer has teased her fans that she is about to either announce her new album or reschedule her 'Unbreakable World Tour' dates, which she axed to become a mother, with the mystery clock which will finish counting down at midnight. It comes after an insider said Janet is set to reschedule her 75 axed shows and drop an album about "motherhood".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladoga Academy wants to meet neighbors (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Abell
|148
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|Sun
|ThomasA
|8
|Priscilla Presley uncomfortable with fame
|Sun
|Mississippi River
|3
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Prrrrrdiddy
|52
|Find out what U2, Michael Jackson, Madonna and ...
|Apr 29
|Prosperity Fundie...
|2
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|Apr 28
|Buzz
|79
|Cost of CelebrateErie headliners: $70,000 (Jul '12)
|Apr 27
|Play bill
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC