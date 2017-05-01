Janet Jackson teases announcement

14 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 50-year-old singer has teased her fans that she is about to either announce her new album or reschedule her 'Unbreakable World Tour' dates, which she axed to become a mother, with the mystery clock which will finish counting down at midnight. It comes after an insider said Janet is set to reschedule her 75 axed shows and drop an album about "motherhood".

