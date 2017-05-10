Ita s Dr. Will Ferrell after comedian delivers USC commencement address
Comedian and actor Will Ferrell received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree Friday, May 12, 2017, from USC before delivering the school's commencement address. ) It's only appropriate that Will Ferrell, one of the stars of the college classic “Old School” gave the address at USC's 134th Commencement Friday.
