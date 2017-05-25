In video: VIP trip to met Ariana Grande ended in injury for fan
A 15-year-old girl who was hit with shrapnel when the Manchester Arena suicide bomb exploded has told how her dream of meeting pop star Ariana Grande descended into a nightmare. Millie Robson, from County Durham, met the singer backstage at the concert after winning VIP tickets but suffered leg injuries as she was caught up in the attack while leaving the venue.
