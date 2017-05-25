In pictures: Crowd sings Don't Look Back In Anger after silence for bomb victims
A sombre silence in memory of the Manchester bomb victims came to a rousing end with a spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger. The Oasis hit rang out across Manchester's St Ann's Square after hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects.
