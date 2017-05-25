In pictures: Crowd sings Don't Look B...

In pictures: Crowd sings Don't Look Back In Anger after silence for bomb victims

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

A sombre silence in memory of the Manchester bomb victims came to a rousing end with a spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back In Anger. The Oasis hit rang out across Manchester's St Ann's Square after hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... 1 hr T Bone 3
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester 11 hr BB Board 3
News Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley looks youthful i... 17 hr Mississippi 3
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... 18 hr kurtz 1
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 23 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H... May 22 BPT 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC