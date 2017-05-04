I was known as - the growler' at school, Camilla tells Blondie singer
The Duchess of Cornwall has confessed to Debbie Harry that her singing voice earned her the nickname "the growler" at school. Camilla joked with the Blondie frontwoman when the pair met in the studio of BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans after his breakfast show had finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|5 hr
|Brenda H
|6,617
|Next Story: Michael Jackson's Undying Love for ... (Jul '09)
|5 hr
|Sleepingboy
|79
|Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ...
|May 3
|Follow the Money
|3
|Ferry cool, crowd-pleasing in Capital Region debut
|May 2
|Will Dockery
|1
|Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles ...
|May 2
|Pasquali
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|May 2
|Things Phart
|1
|Miley Cyrus smokes suspicious cigarette in swim... (Aug '15)
|May 1
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC