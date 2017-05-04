I was known as - the growler' at scho...

I was known as - the growler' at school, Camilla tells Blondie singer

14 hrs ago

The Duchess of Cornwall has confessed to Debbie Harry that her singing voice earned her the nickname "the growler" at school. Camilla joked with the Blondie frontwoman when the pair met in the studio of BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans after his breakfast show had finished.

