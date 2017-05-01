How indie supergroup BNQT brings toge...

How indie supergroup BNQT brings together sounds of Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Travis

Eric Pulido of the Texas indie band Midlake describes his side project, BNQT, whose “Volume 1” debut has just been released, as “the poor man's Traveling Wilburys.” Pulido's idea: Team up with four other vocalists he knew from other bands: Ben Bridwell from Band of Horses, Alex Kapranos from Franz Ferdinand, Fran Healy from Travis, and Jason Lytle from Grandaddy, with members of Midlake providing the backing. Its 10 tracks all contain myriad sly references to mostly 1970s pop and rock touchstones, from orchestrated ELO pop-rock to glam to lush 10cc-style vocal harmonies.

