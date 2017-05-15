'Hi love!' says card Taylor Swift sent to college grad
Ashley Silvers of Miami, that's who. The 22-year-old with a new degree in public relations and advertising mailed an invite to the megastar that thanked Swift for being a positive influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagger sizes up Obama's singing as 'courageous' (Feb '12)
|13 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|14 hr
|jo mama
|293
|Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Barack Obama: 'You'... (Oct '14)
|14 hr
|JUST WONDERING
|3
|Springsteen Helps Obama Lure Blue-Collar Votes ... (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|3
|Bon Jovi to sing at NYC Hillary Clinton fundraiser (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|62
|Barry Manilow wins icon award; says coming out ...
|Mon
|Village People
|1
|Barry Manilow says he kept his sexuality secret...
|Mon
|Village People
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC