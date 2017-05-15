Harry Styles heading in number one direction with debut album
The One Direction singer released his self-titled first solo record on Friday and, at the midway stage, he is currently flying high at number one. Harry, 23, stands in good stead to succeed on the Official Albums Chart as he is currently 24,000 equivalent sales ahead of his closest competitor Ed Sheeran, who is in second place with his previous number one, Divide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|RICK
|12,899
|Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A...
|13 hr
|Princess Funny Fe...
|16
|Madonna shares snap of son David wearing Malawi...
|Sun
|CowDonna Is A Hag
|1
|Culture becomes something new when it's all sho...
|Sun
|Conjob
|1
|Music 7 Stars Who Should Stop Trying To Be Mich... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Ranger
|3
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Sat
|Gravy Train
|6
|Are these really the worst album titles of all ... (Sep '07)
|May 12
|Extreme Genius
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC