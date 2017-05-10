Harry Styles demands to be taken seriously on his debut solo...
With his self-titled debut solo album, Harry Styles proves that while he may be capable of becoming this generation's Justin Timberlake, he really wants to be this generation's Mick Jagger. With a pleasant though uneven mix of different styles , the former One Direction member demands to be taken seriously.
