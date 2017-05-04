Gorillaz fail to topple Ed Sheeran fr...

Gorillaz fail to topple Ed Sheeran from top of album chart

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Gorillaz first studio album in seven years has failed to topple Ed Sheeran off the top of the UK charts. The singer-songwriter's Divide maintains its position at number one for the ninth straight week, with the virtual band's Humanz landing at number two - their fourth top 10 album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio candy shop's pickle juice soda sells out A... 13 min Spotted Girl 8
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... 3 hr Ranger 3
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... 9 hr Bishop Tutu fan 42
News Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09) 10 hr Archie Andrews 7,355
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) Fri Brenda H 6,617
News Next Story: Michael Jackson's Undying Love for ... (Jul '09) Fri Sleepingboy 79
News Our Opinion: Aee finest example of support for ... May 3 Follow the Money 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC