GOP revs up to 'Eye of the Tiger' for vote, Dems sing bye
Like boxers before a big fight, Republicans pumped themselves up with the pounding music of Survivor's 1980s anthem "Eye of the Tiger" and Bachman-Turner Overdrive's "Takin' Care of Business" before passing a bill to dismantle Democrat Barack Obama's health care law. Hours later, when lawmakers filled the House chamber Thursday afternoon to cast the final vote, Democrats answered with another song.
