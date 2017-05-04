GOP revs up to 'Eye of the Tiger' for...

GOP revs up to 'Eye of the Tiger' for vote, Dems sing bye

Read more: Powhatan Today

Like boxers before a big fight, Republicans pumped themselves up with the pounding music of Survivor's 1980s anthem "Eye of the Tiger" and Bachman-Turner Overdrive's "Takin' Care of Business" before passing a bill to dismantle Democrat Barack Obama's health care law. Hours later, when lawmakers filled the House chamber Thursday afternoon to cast the final vote, Democrats answered with another song.

Chicago, IL

